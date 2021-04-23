The Nolensville Farmers Market will hold its first summer market of 2021 on Saturday.
The summer market will take place every Saturday from April 24-Nov. 27, from 8 a.m.-noon, and will feature a variety of local vendors, with some of Saturday's vendors including Big Ben's Bagels, Hempin Shrooms, Menkveld Farm and Cheescake Society. A full list of vendors and a map of the market can be found here.
Last weekend was the last winter market of the season.
As has been standard practice throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market will continue to encourage public health and safety measures for both vendors and customers.
Those measures include staying home if you’re sick, wearing a mask, washing and sanitizing hands and practicing social distancing.
"The winter market went really, really well,” Market Manager Kasi Haire said in a phone call. “We’re really excited to be able to extend the summer market throughout the rest of the year, and this summer we’re really looking forward to kind of getting back to somewhere a little more normal.”
Haire said that this summer’s market will see expanded space, with more produce, including a partnership with Tennessee Tech University that will see the addition of hydroponic tomatoes at the market in the coming weeks.
The Nolensville Farmers Market is located at the Historic Nolensville School at 7248 Nolensville Road, and more information about the market can be found here.
