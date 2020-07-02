The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen elected Russell Gill as the town’s newest Alderman with a unanimous vote of four to zero, filling the seat left empty by longtime BOMA member Larry Felts who resigned in early June.
Gill, who worked for a telecommunications company for 20 years and now has a private law practice in Nolensville, was selected from five candidates who all interviewed for the position during the BOMA workshop that took place just hours before the regularly scheduled BOMA meeting on Thursday evening.
In that workshop, Alderman Wendy Cook-Mucci spoke of the need for the candidate to be a "bridge-builder," while Gill spoke about what he saw as the most pressing issues for the board and the town. He specifically noted a need to work towards fully funding emergency and fire services, as well as roads, budgeting and capital planning, in emphasizing communication within the board and in taking ownership of the town and the power of the position.
"When we think about the town of Nolensville, we are all owners," Gill said during the workshop interview. "Not just as voters and tay payers, but we own a duty to one another -- the neighbors on either side of me, the parents of the kids who go to school with my children, to my church, to all of you. We are all owners in this collective strategy known as Nolensville, Tennessee."
As the board was meeting electronically due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Alexander, who was attending the Zoom meeting at home, designated Vice Mayor Tommy Duggar, who was present at town hall with Gill, the authority to issue the oath of office to Gill during the regularly scheduled BOMA meeting.
Newly elected Alderman Gill immediately took a seat on the board after taking the oath of office, casting votes alongside his fellow BOMA members on Thursday night's agenda.
At the end of the BOMA meeting during Alderman comments, Alderman Gill thanked the board and acknowledged the many years of service of Felts and that he was filling a seat that the citizens of Nolensville voted on, a seat which will be up for election later this year.
"I'm keenly aware that I'm sitting in a chair that was previously occupied for a number of years by a very distinguished person named Mr. Larry Felts. The voters chose him several times to sit in this chair and he deserves our respect, our deference, and to be honored," Gill said.
