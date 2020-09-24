The Town of Nolensville will hold a Community Planning Day Open House on Saturday, Oct. 17, to allow for community input on future town development.
According to a municipal public notice the Nolensville Planning Department will host the open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will seek input on topics such as mixed-use development and the future of Nolensville Road and the Historic District.
Town staff asks that attendees where masks or other face coverings in the name of public health while at the event inside of Nolensville Town Hall.
Nolensville Town Hall is located at 7218 Nolensville Road.
