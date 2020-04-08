The Town of Nolensville is taking the next step in hiring a new town administrator after the former short-lived town administrator Scott Collins returned to his previous job in Fairview in February.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Nolensville will hold a special meeting remotely on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. to interview candidates for the Town Administrator position. This meeting can be viewed via livestream.
During last week's Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, which was attended via webcams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BOMA unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Municipal Code to provide additional duties for the town administrator.
According to the online agenda the item reads:
Section 1. Title 1, Chapter 3, Section 1-301 shall be amended to add the additional duties for the Town Administrator as follows:
1. 1-301 (i) is made sub paragraph (k) and a new section (i) is added stating “Present all nominees made by the Mayor and Aldermen for Town commissions and committees to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval. This duty will include prospective nominees to the Planning Commission to be selected by the Mayor.”
2. 1-103(j) shall read “Prepare all meeting agendas in coordination with the Town Recorder.”
3. 1-103(k) shall read “The Town Administrator as selected by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen shall have the final authority in all personnel matters working in cooperation with the Mayor, but not under the Mayor’s authority, but rather that of the entire board.”
4. 1-307 is deleted in its entirety and is replaced with a new Section 1-307 as follows: 1-307 Conflict. In the event of a conflict between this section and the powers of the Mayor as provided in the Charter, this section shall control as it is an absolute delegation by the Mayor of certain duties and responsibilities of the mayoral role.
"I'm trying to make is so that before we hire the next town administrator we give them the ability where she or he can mange the town and supervise the town independently that we give them ability to hire and fire,” Alderman Wendy Cook-Mucci said. “This is about the system and fixing the system. You can’t put somebody in a job and not let them go in and do the job, especially when they’re supervising people. It makes it political otherwise.”
Cook-Mucci said that the amendment would rebalance power, adding that the amendment would fix some of the issues that she led to the departure of Collins in February.
“This takes care of that confusion so that the next person that comes in knows that they run, you know, the day-to-day operations of the town independently of the politics of the town,” Cook-Mucci said.
Nolensville Town Attorney Bob Notestine and Mayor Jimmy Alexander said that some more discussion was needed on the specific language of the amendment but it did gain support throughout the board.
BOMA will meet again on May 7 at 7 .p.m. It is unclear at this time if the meeting will be a live-stream only meeting.
