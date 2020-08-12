The Town of Nolensville and the Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a virtual special meeting and public hearing on Tuesday evening on the proposed adoption of a new property tax rate.
The meeting will feature public comments and will begin at 7 p.m.
As previously reported, the first reading of the proposed ordinance was approved in a 3-2 vote during last Thursday's BOMA meeting, and if approved, will fund the first steps of a combination fire department for the growing town.
After the public hearing the issue will face a second reading by BOMA, the first in several steps to form the combination department, which will also need to be reviewed by both the county and the state.
