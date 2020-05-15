The town of Nolensville will host a high school senior vehicle parade for any high school seniors on Sunday at 6 p.m. and there are still spots available for any senior wishing to celebrate their successes and milestones.
While the NHS 2020 Seniors Parade is not a Williamson County Schools-sanctioned event, organizer Jenny Starcke, who taught elementary school for 15 years in Texas, said in a phone call that she knows first-hand that students, especially seniors, were missing out on important moments.
She added that it has been a town effort to tackle the logistics of the parade.
“This is kind of just a whole town moment that we just thought should happen,” Starcke said.
The parade route will begin on Haley Industrial Drive, where participants are asked to line up no later than 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. departure time.
The parade will travel down Haley Industrial Drive where they will make a left turn onto Nolensville Road and the parade will disband at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Rocky Fork Road.
Seniors are asked not to drive themselves, meaning that a parent or adult should be driving the vehicle so that students can focus on the moment.
Seniors are encouraged to wear cap and gowns, high school or college apparel, prom dress, tux or sports or club uniform, and they are also encouraged to decorated their vehicles and of course honk and cheer, but they are asked not to throw anything to or from vehicles along the parade route.
Seniors who feel comfortable pairing up with other students to cut down on the number of vehicles are encouraged to do so, but anyone who chooses to ride on a trailer should make sure they are seated for safety.
Anyone who wants to participate in the parade should RSVP by text and include their last name and the number of seniors in the vehicle to 512-983-4436.
The Nolensville Police Department has encouraged citizens to be aware of the event that will shut down the parade route, and they advise motorists who are not participating in the parade to seek alternate routes.
