The Town of Nolensville will hold a community event to inform and engage with citizens about the town's zoning ordinance update.
The public meeting will take place at Nolensville Town Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m., and will be a joint event with both town representatives and planning consultants from Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative LCC.
"This kick-off event will give the community the opportunity to engage with Town staff and the consultants. It will also provide an overview of the process, begin the discussion for the long-term vision of the Town and answer any questions," the town said in a social media post.
The in-person event can also be viewed online by registering at Zonenolensville.com.
Nolensville Town Hall is located at 7218 Nolensville Road, and more information about the town can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.