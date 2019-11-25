The Nolensville Toy Shop is prepping for another busy holiday season with thousands of toys for children of all ages, emphasizing tradition and community over gadgets and electronic fads.
When you step inside the Nolensville Toy Shop you are met with an endless variety of dolls, slimes, dinosaurs, costumes, board games, cap guns and much more in a store that spans seven rooms of a historic home on the corner of Nolensville Road and Old Clovercroft Road.
“We’ve got classic toys, lots of wooden toys for the preschoolers of course, we’ve got family games for all ages, Christmas puzzles, lots of science and craft supplies,” owner Heather Bell said.
Bell said that Nolensville Toy Shop opened in the fall of 2013 as a way to provide a place to buy toys in Nolensville and has grown into more of a community destination.
“It has just been fun to hear all of the positive comments,” Bell said. “People appreciate having a quick place to run in and get a birthday present, have it wrapped with a little card that we give them, and they’re on their way. So that’s been very rewarding to provide that service.”
In an era of online shopping and the closing of national toy store brands, Bell said that she hopes shoppers will come in for their huge inventory of classic and unique toys as well as the added touch of a real person.
“I think it’s good to shop local and if you come in and you’re not really sure, maybe you’re going to a child’s birthday party and maybe it’s a girl and you’ve got a son and you don’t really know, we can help you find something that might fit,” Bell said. “It’s just a fun place to come to.”
One of the unique gifts that the toy shop sells are customized fire fighter uniforms available in heavy duty black and brown with “Nolensville” printed on the back.
Bell said that not only do they look like the real deal with pockets and reflective lettering and markings, but she also donates a portion of the sales of the uniforms to the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department.
The Nolensville Toy Shop will also be open for one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, where they will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the following day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Small Business Saturday.
The toy shop will also welcome Santa who is scheduled to make his annual appearance on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. where he will be taking photos with children and getting his growing Christmas list in order.
The Nolensville Toy Shop is located at 9895 Old Clovercroft Road in Nolensville. More information about the store including hours of operation can be found on their Facebook page.
