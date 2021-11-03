Nolensville's Veterans Day parade will take place this Saturday, Nov. 6, to honor veterans across the town and county.
The parade will take place at 11 a.m. beginning on Oldham Drive, turning right onto Dortch Lane and right onto Stonebrook Drive and left onto Nolensville Road before turning left onto Nolensville Park Road where the parade will end at Nolensville Park.
The Nolensville Police Department will be shutting down the parade route as well as an extended stretch of Nolensville Road from Sunset Road to Rocky Fork Road prior to the event.
A detour will be open utilizing Sunset Road to Clovercroft Road, but drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use caution in the area if they are traveling to the parade or driving around the parade route via the detour.
The parade is expected to last about an hour and will feature more than 40 participants including a veteran's float, local scout troops and the Nolensville High School band.
