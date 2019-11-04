The Nolensville Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. where community and government leaders will gather to celebrate the lives and sacrifices of veterans.
The parade will begin on Dortch Lane and end at Nolensville Park.
An invitation-only Veterans Day breakfast will take place before the parade at 8:30 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church.
Line up for the parade participants will begin at 10 a.m.
More information about the parade including the parade entry form can be found here.
The 2019 Veterans Day celebration is presented by the Nolensville Town Events Committee and is sponsored by BenchMark Physical Therapy Nolensville, Providence Baptist Church, Lotus Floral Shop, Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard, MarketSource - Toni Crosby, DAR John Nolen Chapter, Boy Scout Troop 298 and Nolensville Family Eyecare.
