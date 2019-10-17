The Nolensville Lady Knights are going to their very first volleyball state tournament.
The team earned a 3-0 win (25-17, 25-12, 25-18) over Camden in a rematch of the 2018 sectionals billing.
Nolensville head coach Brett Young remarked on his team advancing to the state tournament.
"It's a great win for our school, a great win for our team," he said. "I'm just so proud and happy for our girls to take that next step."
With the winner going to state, and the loser going home, both teams showed up to represent themselves, their classmates and fan bases.
Game one started off intense and neither team gave the other the upper hand. Using power shots off set ups, scores were fast and ferocious. It was 2-2, then 4-4, then 7-7.
But with a scoring flurry the Lady Knights seemed to take command at 14-11, forcing a timeout by Camden. They continued the momentum after the timeout, and after making it 16-11, Camden took another timeout to regroup.
But it was to no avail as the Lady Knights took control and finished off set one 25-17.
In set two the competitiveness and athleticism continued. Both teams prevented what looked like sure scores by running across the gym, contesting power shots and diving for balls.
However, the will of Nolensville took over midway through the game, and after several scores in a row, they jumped ahead 13-6.
Camden took a timeout as it was obvious the momentum was leaning toward a Nolensville victory. But whatever strategy the visiting Lions had wasn't working tonight. And with the home crowd and student section riled up, Nolensville finished off game two 25-12.
In game three Nolensville came out on fire. They were ready to avenge last years loss and earn their trip to state as tehy took a 6-1 lead.
But Camden fought back to take a 7-6 lead soon after. Nolensville then took a timeout as the team had lost momentary momentum.
And the team responded after that as they took command of the game and recaptured the lead 11-10 after several hard-fought scoring plays.
And with momentum firmly in hand, and the home crowd cheering loudly the Lady Knights won set three and the match.
The team celebrated with their fans as they stormed the court.
The team was led in kills by Maggie Rickert with 10, and Avery Patton had 15 assists while Caroline Johnston added 13.
Defensively Lauren Starcke led the team with 28 digs.
"Camden's such a great team, they're so experienced," Young said of the opponent.
They've been in this match four or five years in a row. They know what to expect. And I thought our kids just made their mind up [that] we're going to go to the state tournament.
"It wasn't always perfect, but we had a lot of girls step up tonight. I'm really excited to get to play in Murfreesboro next week."
