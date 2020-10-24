The Nolensville High School volleyball team has a second state title to add to the mantle.
The team took down Anderson Co. 3-1 Friday at tourney site Siegel HS to take home the Class AA hardware for a second-straight year.
Lauren Starcke of the Lady Knights was named the tournament MVP.
Jazymn Jenkins (12) and Margaret Rickert (11) led the team in kills on the afternoon.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
