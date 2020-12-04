The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department recognized three of its firefighters during Thursday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting for their heroic life-saving efforts in September's historic flash flooding.
NVFD Chief Adam Spencer spoke about the events on Sept. 13, where he said he saw the three firefighters go above and beyond in rescuing a man from floodwaters in a mobile home community.
Between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. that Sunday the Nolensville area received between seven and nine inches of rain, and, according to Spencer, NVFD responded to 29 water-related emergencies including five water rescues.
It was one of these rescues that led to the recognition of life-saving efforts by Lieutenant Scott McPherson, Firefighter Will Spradley and Captain Katie Matusek, who happened to be attending a special training class at the fire hall that day.
"At 10:35 a.m., having already responded to numerous water-rescue calls, wearing soaked clothing, and having no swift water personal protective equipment, Brush-16 was dispatched to the Nolensville trailer park, located at 7201 Nolensville Road, for reports of multiple residents in the water," Spencer said.
Spencer said that Captain Matusek assumed command of the scene and that all three NVFD personnel risked their own lives to rescue and unidentified older man who was trapped in his home as flood waters began to move the mobile home where he lived.
"With only a rope throw-bag, firefighter Spradley did not hesitate to act," Spencer said. "Lt. McPherson and Firefighter Spradley started moving towards the potential victim in a column as they have been trained to do. As they got closer to the man the water got deeper and was moving in between the trailers. Lt. McPherson and Firefighter Spradley worked as a team to rescue the individual from chest-deep, rapidly flowing water to get him to safety."
Captain Matusek and Lt. McPherson were both awarded the Meritorious Conduct Award while Firefighter Spradley was awarded the Medal for Heroism.
That flooding ultimately caused property damage throughout town including significant damage to the Nolensville Rec Center as well as damage to the Historic Nolensville School Museum, and as previously reported, the incidents also sparked NVFD’s latest efforts to establish a swift water rescue team.
