The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire in the 5400-block of Falling Waters Way.
According to a NVFD Facebook, post crews responded to the scene at approximately 10:12 a.m. where they found a large 30-yard dumpster used at construction sites on fire near a home.
Crews extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes and no injuries were reported.
