The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck fire that shut down a section of Nolensville Road on Monday afternoon.
According to an NVFD social media post, crews were dispatched to the scene in front of Two-Way Market at 12:46 p.m. where they found a gasoline tanker truck with a fire in the engine compartment of the truck.
Crews suppressed and extinguished the fire while Nolensville Police offices shut down the road to traffic.
The scene was secured and the roadway was reopened with fire crews completing their work after two hours.
According to NVFD Chief Adam Spencer, no one was inquired in the blaze that is believed to have been caused by a mechanical failure.
