The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department received its newest vehicle this week with the arrival of a 2013 Pierce Arrow XT Fire Engine.
This new model is replacing their 2005 Engine that will placed into reserve status.
NVFD Chief Adam Spencer said in a phone call that the new addition will aid the department by serving as their primary response vehicle, utilizing the 750 gallon internal water tank that has an improved ability to pump 1,500 gallons per minute.
"This will essentially be the first truck out to any accident or fire-related call anywhere in our district where previously, if we had a rural call, we would take the smaller engine and the bigger engine would be left for city calls," Spencer said.
"So this will be the first out for all fire-related calls which helps us get out of the door more quickly and we're able to take the narrow, gravel driveways with this truck which we couldn't do with the other truck."
Spencer said that while the new engine is shorter than their 2005 engine it’s laid out to in away that allows NVFD to more efficiently outfit the vehicle and therefore more efficiently respond to incidents.
The pre-owned engine was purchased from a dealer who had acquired the vehicle from a department in Howard County, Md., giving NVFD access to some equipment and configurations that are a little unique for Tennessee in its capabilities. This means that they will be able to better tackle calls in places like townhomes and apartment complexes.
Spencer added that one great benefit of the purchase is that they were able to trade in two vehicles, a 2005 and 2010 Sutphen Pumpers, to break even on the purchase.
Emergency in Nolensville have been a hot topic for the past few years and this month the town took the first steps in establishing their own fire service.
Spencer said that, while that issue is addressed, this addition to NVFD will allow the department to continue to serve the community in times of need.
"It supports the mission of the volunteer fire department and hopefully one day it becomes a reserve truck for the combination department," Spencer said.
More information about the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department including how to support them in their mission can be found here.
