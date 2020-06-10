The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department received a donation of 13 thermal imaging cameras from community members, allowing them to expand their life-saving capabilities as calls for service continue to rise.
The FLIR K1 Situational Awareness Cameras were made possible through donations from the citizens who have taken up the cause of supporting the all-volunteer department in their mission to improve their fire and rescue operations in the growing town.
"When firefighters are inside a zero-visibility environment and they become disoriented or they need to make a quick egress, or escape, they can simply use the thermal imager and find a window or a door that they couldn't see in a smoky environment and be able to get out and make it safely out of the building, whereas before we wouldn't be able to do something like this or it might be a lot harder to do that," Spencer said.
Spencer said that they were able to get the cameras at a discounted rate, approximately $550 per camera. With the purchase they were able to qualify for a rebate offer, meaning they will receive two additional devices and bringing the total to 15 units.
While the devices have a dollar value, Spencer said that the real value of the addition of these devices is the potential to help NVFD save lives when it matters most.
"The value is invaluable," Spencer said. "For life safety, for rescue, for locating hidden pockets of fire, it's invaluable."
One of those community members who helped the department secure the cameras is Terry Adams who said in a phone call that he donated some of his own money for one of the devices as well as encouraged other neighbors to support the cause, a cause that he said itself is invaluable.
"Everyday, and it is everyday, our firefighters and EMTs and other departments as well in Nolensville save lives and put their lives on the line as well," Adams said. "I'm just a real firm believer that when people are blessed they need to share those blessings in anyway they can, whether it's financially or personally."
NVFD reported 6 fire, 46 medical and 8 rescue calls for the month of May, with 104 total calls, a 26% increase over last May.
As of June 1, the department has responded to 441 calls for the year and is projected to surpass 1,000 calls for service as the need continues to grow alongside an expanding residential and business population.
NVFD is always accepting donations in the form of one-time or reoccurring donations to fund everything from new equipment and training. More information about NVFD including links on how to donate can be found here.
