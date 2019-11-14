The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department received a donation of pet oxygen masks on Thursday.
Four sets of masks, which each include a small, medium and large size, were donated by Invisible Fence, a pet management company, as part of Invisible Fence’s Project Breathe program.
Invisible Fence Sales and Marketing Manager Jef Fox presented the masks to NVFD Fire Chief Adam Spencer on Wednesday morning and will offer a training session for the department next week.
“This is just another extension of keeping pets safe during a time of need and in emergency situations,” Fox said.
Chief Spencer said that the pet oxygen masks valued at around $1,600 are a first for NVFD, tools that will help the department save more lives that are often seen as equals in families throughout Nolensville.
“Having this ability to help try to rescue or resuscitate someones pet when there’s been an emergency or a fire is incredible,” Spencer said. “This is going to save us $1,600 that we can spend on something else on more life-saving equipment that we need. We are trying to purchase CPR mannequins and AED trainers so that we can teach community CPR and strangely enough that is $1,695 to be able to that. So this saves us so maybe we can do that or get other equipment.”
According to statistics provided by Project Breathe, an estimated 40,000 to 150,000 pets die each year in fires, mainly from smoke inhalation, and many departments lack the pet-friendly masks.
Project Breathe reports that the program has saved at least 201 pets from fire and smoke inhalation and that they have donated over 25,170 masks to first responders across the country.
