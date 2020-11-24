The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Tuesday evening that shut down a section of Clovercroft Road.
According to an NVFD Facebook post, crews responded to the scene between Scales and The Farm at 4:35 p.m.
Responding firefighters found one unidentified person entrapped in a car that was on the side of the road.
The driver was extricated from the car, and refused medical treatment at the scene.
No cause of the crash was initially available.
