The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Jobe Trail on Thursday morning after a fire sparked in the home's kitchen.
According to a NVFD Facebook post, crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:03 a.m. where they found a smoke coming from a two-story home.
The fire was contained to kitchen due to a residential sprinkler system but did cause damage to the cabinets, appliances and surrounding area around the home's stove.
No one was injured in the fire that saw NVFD crews stay on the scene for one hour to ensure that the fire was out and to clear the house of smoke.
NVFD Chief Adam Spencer said in the Facebook post that residents should remember to stay in the kitchen while cooking any food and that if someone does have to leave that they should always turn off the stove or other cooking appliance.
Spencer said that residents should also be alert and sober if they are cooking and to keep flammable items away from any heat source.
Spencer also said that if someone has a small grease fire on the stovetop, they should smother the flames with a lid and turn off the heat source and leave it covered until it cools completely. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
Spencer also said that if anyone has any doubts about fighting a small fire, the best choice is to leave the building, close the door behind you in order to contain the fire and call 911 immediately.
"If we had not had people at the station and immediately available to respond, the outcome of this fire could have been entirely different," Spencer said in a text message. "The sprinkler system is designed to keep a fire in check until the fire department can arrive, giving residents more time to escape. If the fire had outgrown the system’s capabilities, the system malfunctioned, or if the fire had occurred above where the sprinkler heads are located, this home could have been a total loss with the next closest fire crews coming from Brentwood or Arrington."
Chief Spencer also said that a dog was found in the home and was uninjured.
