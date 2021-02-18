The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday afternoon that destroyed several vehicles and a trailer.
According to an NVFD Facebook post, crews were dispatched at 2:28 p.m. after smoke was seen on South Nolensville Road.
Crews from Arrington Fire and Rescue, Williamson Fire-Rescue, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency and Williamson County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the incident that saw an outdoor fire under a covered structure that was sheltering motor vehicles and an occupied travel trailer.
"This fire was extremely challenging due to the road and weather conditions with large fire apparatus unable to make it up the hill," the Facebook post reads. "At one point a TDOT snowplow attempted to help clear the road but quickly became stuck itself."
Crews worked the scene for over two hours, extinguishing the fires and receiving help from neighbors who transported firefighters across the property by way of off-road vehicles.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
