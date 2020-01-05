The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Burke Hollow Road just after noon on Sunday.
According to a NVFD Facebook post, crews responded to the home where they found heavy fire and smoke that heavily damaged nearly half of the home.
“The rest of the home sustained smoke damage but because of the quick response, we were able to make an aggressive interior attack and made a good stop on the fire that allowed the family to save quite a few belongings,” NVFD Fire Chief Adam Spencer said in an email.
According to Spencer, there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Nolensville Fire Investigator’s Office.
This home was actually family of one of the Arrington Volunteer Firefighters on scene.
NVFD was assisted by Arrington Fire and Rescue and Williamson Fire-Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.