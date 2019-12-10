The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to Sunset Elementary School around 1 p.m. On Tuesday after reports of smoke in the building.
According to a NVFD Facebook post, the call was upgraded to a commercial structure fire and crews found an overheated HVAC unit which was the organ of the smoke and burning smell.
Crews checked the school for signs of heat and fire and cleared the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
