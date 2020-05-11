After leading the Nolensville High School wrestling program to immediate success, Knights coach Josh Peck will be stepping down from the role.
Peck announced Monday that he will be returning to Ravenwood High School, where he was a former wrestling coach, to teach robotics and programming.
Peck spent the first four years with Nolensville building its wrestling program up from the ground. In the 2018-19 season, the team placed second in the state duals competition and has had numerous wrestlers compete in the state individual meets.
"It is with great sadness I announce that I will be leaving Nolensville High School after 4 great years," Peck said in a release. "I have chosen to return to Ravenwood High School so I can spend more time with my family and take on a new challenge teaching robotics and programming.
"I would like to thank the Nolensville community for their support over the past 4 years. I would especially like to thank the wrestling family that has spent countless hours creating great traditions. I will always have fond memories of the team and everything we accomplished."
Nolensville principal Bill Harlin commended Peck for his time with the team.
"I want to thank Coach Peck and his staff for four impressive years of accomplishments," Harlin said in a release. "The wrestling team was runner up in the state duals last year, and they had a return trip this year. He did a great job of preparing multiple wrestlers to compete in the state duals and individual state meet.
"Coach Peck instilled in his wrestlers confidence and a passion for the sport. I appreciate his contributions, and we will be looking to build on his tenure of success."
