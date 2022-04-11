Thousands of people gathered in Nolensville on Sunday for the 22nd Nolensville’s Buttercup Festival which saw sunny skies and fun throughout the Historic District.
The annual festival regularly marks the beginning of Spring festivals in Williamson County with this year's gathering featuring nearly 200 vendors from arts and crafts businesses, restaurants and food trucks, non-profit organizations and more.
Live music could be heard throughout the Historic District as multiple music stages entertained the crowds along with the sounds of children playing in a bounce house, riding horses or getting their faces painted.
The festival saw the return of the Miss Buttercup and Little Miss Buttercup Pageant, which saw Kerrington Graves crowned as the 2022 Miss Buttercup and Lydia Curtis crowned as the 2022 Little Miss Buttercup.
Mia Alessandra Mata and Stella Griffin were both named Miss Buttercup runner up and second runner up respectively, while Nora Harness and Claire Bender were awarded Little Miss Buttercup runner up and second runner up respectively.
The festival also saw the awarding of checks to several local non-profit community groups while three students, Hannah Szopa, Madilynn Olenick and Chloe Earls, were each awarded $1,000 scholarships.
"The support of the town is fantastic," festival organizer Debbie Suttmiller said. "I'm just always happy to see when we get so many people out here enjoying and having a good time."
