Nolensville’s Buttercup Festival returns next month for the 22 year with a new second music stage, 141 vendors and of course the Miss Buttercup and Little Miss Buttercup Pageant.
Last year’s event was the first major festival to return to Nolensville since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after the 2020 festival was canceled.
This year’s festival will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.
Dozens of arts, crafts and food vendors will line the streets of the historic district along with a variety of Nolensville’s nonprofit groups and the restaurants and shops that call the district home.
Booths will include Nolensville’s own Art Helps Cancer and Bear Hug Sno Cones while DPV Music Lessons will have an interactive booth where you can make your own soundtrack as well as many other organizations and vendors.
The festival will see performances by Hope Watson, students from the Nolensville Guitar Academy, Carol Plunk, Midnight Vinyl, Halo Horns and more. Pageants begin at 1 p.m. followed by scholarship presentations.
More information about the festival, including the soon-to-be released map and parking information can be found here.
