The second annual Cruz In with the Cops will kick off at the Church at Nolensville on Saturday featuring a car show, free coffee and donuts and a chance to meet the officers behind the badge at the Nolensville Police Department.
The free event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, where attendees can bring their show car, antique, daily driver, cool new car or hot rod to show off.
Free coffee and donuts (known to those in uniform as "power rings,") will be available courtesy of the Nolensville Running Club as well as giveaways for children.
NPD's K-9 Nick will also make an appearance as well as Williamson County Sheriff's Office helicopter Air One.
The event is sponsored by Derek Simmons at State Farm Insurance, Nolensville Insurance Group and Wash 37135.
