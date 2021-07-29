Nolensville's Ebenezer United Methodist Church will soon be the site of the county's newest historical marker recognizing the church's significant place in the community.
An unveiling ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Ebenezer UMC, which is located at 101 King St., just behind Southern Hospitality Diner.
"This momentous occasion celebrates the faith and resiliency of this historic church dating back to 1869," a news release reads.
The public ceremony will be officiated by Ebenezer UMC Reverend James Scruggs and Trustee Lamont Claybrooks.
In 2019, the historic church celebrated their 150th Homecoming.
More information about Ebenezer UMC can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.