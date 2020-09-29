The Town of Nolensville will hold its first Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday after the town’s government structure was changed following a historic August election.
The new board will vote on the role of mayor and set the stage for future meetings and government procedures.
The board will be comprised of five representatives, Halie Gallik, Joel Miller, Lisa Garramone, Wendy Cook-Mucci and Derek Adams, the last two having previously served as Aldermen in Nolensville’s previous form of government.
The board members were elected in September and during Thursday’s meeting the board will elect two of its members to the position of mayor and vice mayor, both of which are two year terms.
As the meeting will be the first for the newly elected board, it is expected to be a long meeting that will cover many administrative and procedural items, including establishing a beer board and voting on the appointment of Donald Anthony as town administrator. Anthony served in that role under the previous form of government.
Also on the agenda is the appointment of Judge James D. Petersen as Municipal Judge for the Town of Nolensville, a position that he has served since 1999 under the previous government structure.
The full agenda for Thursday's meeting can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.