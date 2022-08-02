Nolensville’s first-ever hot yoga and barre studio, NolSol Hot Yoga + Barre is now open.
NolSol had its soft opening over Memorial Day weekend and has plans for a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13., with free classes, giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Along with it being the first of its kind in Nolensville, NolSol Hot Yoga + Barre is the only fitness studio in the area that uses infrared heat technology for its classes. Infrared heat technology has been shown to improve blood vessel function, detoxify the body and reduce pain and inflammation.
“It is such an incredible honor to invite the people of Nolensville to NolSol,” Jessica White, owner of NolSol Hot Yoga + Barre, said. “Since our soft opening Memorial Day Weekend, the Nolensville community has welcomed our studio with open arms. We are excited about the future and hope to provide people with a safe space for seeking well-being and healthy lifestyles.”
The studio offers a variety of classes, including vinyasa yoga, Hot 26 yoga, yin and restorative yoga, yoga sculpt, and barre, according to a press release. They also have a retail space that sells items from popular brands such as BMat, Manduka and more.
The grand opening will run all day on Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Registration for the event is required and spaces are limited. Anyone interested can register via the NolSol App.
For more information about NolSol, visit the studio’s website and check out their Instagram and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.