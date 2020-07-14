Nolensville’s first mural has been resurrected after a proposal to have it painted on a business in the Historic District failed last month.
It will now be painted on a county building after it was approved by the Williamson County Commission on Monday.
The proposed mural has gone through several ups and downs (including some spirited debate) over the past several months, but has now earned the blessing of the Williamson County Commission who unanimously approved the resolution for the Walls for Women Mural at the end of Monday night’s eight and a half hour County Commission meeting.
The location of the mural is now planned to be on an outbuilding near the Williamson County Recreational Complex on Nolensville Road, in view of the farmers market and residents and visitors alike as they pass through town.
As previously reported, the Walls for Women project is the brainchild of DMA Events and celebrates the centennial ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the United States.
The mural is funded by a citizen-led Kickstarter campaign, which raised more than $10,000 for the effort, which the supporters hope will add another attraction for tourism and help to push the town to embrace public art.
“Many of us on this Commission 100 years ago could not vote, let alone run for office, so it’s a way to add art as well as celebrate the anniversary,” Commissioner Beth Lothers said during Monday’s virtual County Commission meeting.
Two designs have been proposed for the mural, both of which include a variety of flowers, but Lothers said in the meeting that the final design will be chosen by County Mayor Rogers Anderson.
One finalized, DMA Events is expected to announce the female artist who will paint the mural this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.