The Town of Nolensville will host the Nolensville Zoning Ordinance Update Planapalooza events in November.
The events will take place between Wednesday, Nov. 3, through Monday, Nov. 11, with the exception of Sunday, Nov. 7.
"Planapalooza will be an opportunity for you to work directly with friends, family, neighbors, Town staff and officials, and a team of talented planners to build a stronger future for the Town of Nolensville," a news release reads.
The first event will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nolensville Town Hall and will include an opening presentation and interactive mapping workshop. The interactive map will also be available online here.
On Thursday and Friday, the event will feature topical focus meetings addressing streets and connectivity, sustainability and character, housing and development.
Each day's events will be held in person at town hall and streamed online.
"We understand that everyone has different schedules," the news release reads. "For the entirety of the Planapalooza, the Team and participating City Staff will be working in a temporary design studio located at the Nolensville Town Hall."
The town invites residents, business owners and officials to stop by at their own convenience between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 8.
This final meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday and will see the team present their findings.
More information about the event, including a full schedule, updates and discussions, can be found here. Nolensville Town Hall is located at 7218 Nolensville Road.
