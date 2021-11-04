The Town of Nolensville kicked off their five-day Nolensville Zoning Ordinance Update Planapalooza event on Wednesday evening.
The community meetings are held in conjunction with Franklin-based Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative. On Wednesday, they began with an informational presentation that detailed the depth and scope of the week’s programs and the impact that zoning and community planning can have on a community.
TPUDC Founding Principal Brian Wright gave the opening presentation at Nolensville Town Hall to about 30 people, including some members of town administration and elected officials, while the presentation was also live-streamed for community members.
The presentation touched on the town’s comprehensive plan, changes in living and working preferences as well as communal preferences such as common concerns stormwater, energy, light pollution and environmentalism.
Some community members in attendance spoke about their concerns and interests as the town plans for growth, including topics such as traffic congestion, connectivity, green space, the reliance on neighboring cities and the county, and the preservation of Mill Creek.
Wright’s presentation focused on planning versus building and forming a vision and regulations that work for Nolensville.
“If you increase your standards, if you ensure that new development is something that you’re all excited about, you’re all proud of, that neighborhoods look like some of these that I’ve shown you here, it naturally slows down the pace of development,” Wright said.
Wednesday’s meeting concluded with group activity and presentation by community members, who used printed maps of the town to go into more detail about what they like and what they would like to see improved as the town grows.
Thursday also saw a focus meeting on streets and connectivity take place from 11 a.m.-noon and another focus meeting will address sustainability from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday night.
Nolensville Town Manager Victor Lay said that the town staff has been working hard in preparation for the week’s events and workshops and encouraged residents to take part in the discussions that will help shape the future of their community.
“To have this number of folks come out on a Wednesday night, giving us their feedback, giving us their ideas, telling us things that maybe we know, maybe we don’t know, but at least getting those things put down is incredibly valuable,” Lay said. “This is going to be a process that is going to bring us regulations and ordinances that are going to last us for 10, 20 years, so this input period is extremely valuable.”
Friday will include a meeting on the topic of character, housing and development, while Monday will see a final "work-in-progress presentation" take place from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Each day, including Saturday but excluding Sunday, will also include open studio hours inside of Nolensville Town Hall where community members can connect with members of TPUDC, and each meeting video will be made available by the Town of Nolensville.
More information about the week’s events can be found here.
