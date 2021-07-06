Nolensville welcomed thousands of people to their annual Star Spangled Celebration on Saturday, July 3, marking the complete return of several Independence Day celebrations across Williamson County after last year's celebrations were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event took place at Nolensville Park, featuring dozens of food trucks and vendors, community booths and inflatables for children.
Universal Crush took to the stage and got the crowd dancing into the night before a fireworks show wowed the crowd.
Just before sunset, Travis Forsyth, Show Director, Designer and Sales Representative for LaFollette-based PyroShows, and his assistants Nathaniel Rutherford and Tyler Jenkins were in a field several hundred yards away from the crowd waiting to put on the fireworks show that last year seemed like a world-away.
"We ended up doing somewhere in the neighborhood of 30-40% of our normal business last year compared to 2019, which was our biggest year," Forsyth said. "This year we have exceed our goal for shows for the 4th of July, and right now for the year, were on pace to beat those numbers for the year as well -- So, yes, fireworks have come back with a vengeance."
He and his team spend hours setting up the 15 minute show, operating the display and tearing down and cleaning up the aftermath, all before they got ready to do another display the next day on Sunday.
It's hard work like that done by the professional team, as well as coordination with the Town of Nolensville's public works, fire and police agencies that helped to bring the event back to the community.
"Nolensville looks at itself as a small town, and this right here is the epitome of small town," Nolensville Town Administrator Victor Lay said. "Just look at our crowd. Everyone's out here having a good time. It's a fabulous event."
