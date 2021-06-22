The Town of Nolensville will hold its Star Spangled Celebration on Saturday, July 3, featuring live music, food trucks and of course, fireworks.
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. at Nolensville Park with a variety of food trucks including Buns on the Run, Mimi Jo's Fruit Tea, Smokin' Buttz and more, and a live musical performance by Universal Crush.
The celebration's fireworks display is expected to start just after sunset, which should be around 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.