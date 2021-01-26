The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle ATV rollover crash that seriously injured a Smyrna man early on Sunday morning.
According to an NVFD Facebook post, approximately 30 minutes after midnight crews were dispatched to the corner of Del Thomas Road and Sanford Road where they found one person trapped under the overturned vehicle.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, the unidentified Smyrna man was injured when the driver, an unidentified Murfreesboro man, attempted to make a 180-degree turn in the intersection, which resulted in the 2020 Polaris Razor ATV to roll.
“The vehicle took the turn too sharp and too fast, causing it to flip onto the passenger side,” the THP report reads.
The passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Vanderbilt University Medical Center Life Flight in serious condition, however the extent of his injuries were not released.
The driver was not injured in the accident, and THP reported that both occupants were wearing seatbelts. No charges are expected to be filed in the crash.
