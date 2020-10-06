One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Rocky Fork Road in Nolensville on Tuesday morning.
According to a Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department social media post, crews responded to a roll-over crash of an SUV around 7:15 a.m. where the unidentified driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
According to Nolensville Police Department Chief Roddy Parker, the crash was a result of the driver error and no charges are expected. The roadway was reopened at 8:30 a.m.
