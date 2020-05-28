The Nolensville Police Department arrested 28-year-old D’Andre D'Shawn Riley of Nashville on Wednesday in connection with several vehicle burglaries and a pickup truck that was stolen from a Nolensville home in the Catalina subdivision on May 19.
NPD Chief Roddy Parker said in a phone call that the 2018 black Chevrolet pickup truck, which was stolen after keys were left in the cab, was located and recovered the next day in Nashville and detectives identified Riley as the suspect.
The investigation took a turn when police found around 100 temporary paper license plate tags in Riley’s possession — they allege that he was printing the temporary tags and possibly selling them which would help to aid stolen vehicles evade police.
“In the process of the investigation yesterday we discovered that he was counterfeiting temporary paper license plate tags,” Parker said. “Since that was happening outside of Williamson County we’ve involved agents from the [Tennessee] Department of Revenue.”
Parker said that they believe that Riley is also connected to at least two other vehicle burglaries in the same Nolensville subdivision, as well as several burglaries in both Davidson and Rutherford Counties, and Parker added that this investigation led to two other stolen vehicles being recovered in Nashville.
Riley is currently held in the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond where he is currently facing one count of burglary of a vehicle. Other charges are expected in the future from outside agencies.
