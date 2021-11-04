The Nolensville Historical Society will host their second annual online auction to benefit the continued restoration of the historic Morton-Brittain house.
The online auction opens on Monday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m. and closes on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 9 p.m.
Bidders can get 150 items including a Nolensville tea towel, print and note cards, an autographed Nashville Predators photograph, a variety of gift baskets and gift cards and an autographed baseball from Major League Baseball hall of famer Reggie Jackson.
The auction will raise money to help complete the continued restoration of the home that dates back to 1870 and was saved from demolition in 2019.
According to project manager Greg Bruss, the effort is moving into the reconstruction phase which will include the addition of sheathing and a vapor barrier to the exterior walls before new siding is installed.
"Some preliminary electrical and insulation work will also be done," Bruss said. "Once the outside is complete, we will move inside to complete the electrical and insulation and then install the plumbing."
Bidders will have to register for a free account to take part in the auction, and more information about the Nolensville Historical Society can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.