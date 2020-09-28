The Nolensville Historical Society will hold an online auction to raise funds for the restoration of the historic Morton-Brittain House from Oct. 5-11.
The "Keep the Home Fires Burning" auction will fund the rebuilding and restoration of six fireplaces in the home using some of the structure's original bricks, and offer an opportunity for local businesses to advertise in the effort to bring back life to one of only three Nolensville homes on the National Register of Historic Places.
Morton-Brittain House Project Manager Greg Bruss said that the auction already has more than 110 items that will be available for bidding including gift cards to some of Nolensville’s local favorites like Outlanders Southern Chicken, Pork Belly Farmhouse and Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, a one year membership to Wash 37135, an annual family membership for Williamson County Parks and Recreation, four adult passes to the Nashville Zoo and much more.
The online auction is sponsored by Paris Nail Bar Nolensville and a link to the auction can be found here.
The historic home has been a highlight of the Nolensville community since it was saved from demolition and moved to a location on Sam Donald Court in early 2019 where it now sits where it has been in the process of being restored.
While the project was initially expected to be completed sometime between 2021 and 2022 it like nearly every aspect of life has been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that shutdown every scheduled fundraiser from spring 2020 through late summer. This, Bruss said, setback the project’s completion estimates by at least six months.
“All of our fundraisers just disappeared,” Bruss said, adding that the group hopes that the online auction will help to continue the effort.
More information about the Nolensville Historical Society can be found here.
