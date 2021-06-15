Ozeki Grill and Thai Kitchen in Nolensville is temporarily closed after a car crashed into the restaurant on Monday evening.
According to Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker, the incident occurred when the car turned right from Rocky Fork Road onto Nolensville Road but pulled in front a dump truck that was traveling northbound on Nolensville Road.
When the unidentified driver realized their error and attempted to avoid the collision, the car went over the curb and collided with the restaurant which sits at the intersection of the two roads.
Nolensville resident Craig Utley was in the restaurant at the time of the crash and told the Home Page that the car immediately began smoking and sparking which set off the restaurant's sprinkler system.
Utley also provided photos of the incident which showed how close the car came to colliding with a table that appeared to be in use by patrons who were sitting inches from the wall that was breached by the car.
No one was injured in the incident, and no charges were filed against the unidentified driver.
Ozeki Grill and Thai Kitchen announced the temporary closure on their Facebook page, but it’s not known when they will reopen.
