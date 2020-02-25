The Nolensville boys basketball team came just short of repeating as district champs.
The team fell 63-53 to Community Tuesday night in the 12-AA tournament, giving them a two seed going into the region tourney .
Davin Watkins led the Knights with 14, while Nathan Foutch (11) and Chris Rooney (10) paced the team.
Watkins and Foutch both made the All-Tournament team, while Foutch and Max McAlister were All-District.
The Knights will next move on to the region quarterfinals. They've got a tough draw, facing Creek Wood, the top seed in its district entering the 11-AA tournament.
The game is set for Saturday night at home at 7 p.m.
The photos above are from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
