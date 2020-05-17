The town of Nolensville held a community-wide parade to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 which featured dozens of cars, trucks and trailers with Nolensville High School seniors taking center stage down Nolensville Road on Sunday evening.
The 6 p.m. vehicle parade was escorted by the Nolensville Police Department and Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department while more than 100 community members lined the street to cheer on the graduates.
Organizer Jenny Starcke, who taught elementary school for 15 years in Texas, said in a phone call that the parade came about after several members of the community and town government embraced the idea to help honor the students whose year came to an abrupt end due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was awesome,” Starcke said. “I think seeing that smiles on the kid’s faces and the parents and teachers that showed up was priceless. It’s exactly what the town needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.