The Merry and Bright and Holiday Lights event saw hundreds of Nolensville residents celebrate the holidays throughout town on Sunday afternoon ending with the town Christmas tree lighting at town hall.
The mulit-venue tour included s'mores, hot chocolate and toy donations at the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, photos with Santa and donations for the Morton-Brittain House at the Nolensville Historic School and story time at the library.
