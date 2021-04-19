PHOTOS: Nolensville gets commanding win over Central Magnet Photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr. Apr 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 31 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Nolensville High School baseball team got a big win over Central Magnet Monday night at home, 10-1. Above are photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVaco CEO leaves companyDuck Donuts to open in Brentwood on Saturday with a chance to win free donuts'Major announcement' to be made Friday by GM, reports point to $2.4 billion Spring Hill battery plantRep. Brandon Ogles not seen on House floor for weeksJay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari sued by Alabama man after alleged 2020 dog bite in Williamson CountyTop 10 Home Sales in 2020 in Williamson CountyFranklin native Hunter Metts advances to top 9 on American IdolFranklin real estate agent indicted on theft and money laundering chargesRep. Brandon Ogles' recent absence from House floor due to COVID-19, double pneumoniaGrant Robert Mountain Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCKE loses CIO to competitor (1)How much money do you need to retire comfortably? (1)Vanderbilt fires women’s hoops coach Stephanie White (1)Best Wine Menu (in a restaurant) 2021 (1)ChangeTN endorses Brentwood City Commission candidate Gina Gunn (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.