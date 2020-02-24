The Nolensville High School girls basketball team is a district champion once more.
The Lady Knights took down Marshall Co. at their place 50-37, earning another 12-AA district title, the school's second.
Parker Leftwich was named the 12-AA tournament MVP, while Sydney Mickulin and Caymin Ladd were on the tournament team.
Leftwich was the regular season district MVP as well, with Grace Baird and Zoe Pillar on the All-District team.
The Lady Knights will next move on to the regional round Friday night at home versus Fairview.
The above photos are from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
