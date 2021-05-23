The Nolensville High School class of 2021 graduated on Saturday evening, marking the first and only NHS senior class who began and ended their academic year in the midst of a pandemic.
Graduates filled the NHS football field while hundreds of family members, friends and community members filled the bleachers to say good bye to the students and congratulate the young adults.
View our entire gallery of the NHS 2021 graduation below.
