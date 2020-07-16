The Nolensville High School class of 2020 graduated at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center on Thursday evening, capping the end of an unprecedented year.
Students, faculty and visitors were seated with social distancing guidelines and masks were required to enter the facility, as well as mandatory temperature screenings. These are all precautions taken during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that cut the school year short and sent the graduating class into an uncertain world.
