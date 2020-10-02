The Town of Nolensville has issued a public notice for a Beer Board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7:45 p.m. to consider on-premise distributor’s Beer Permit Application for Martin’s Barbecue LLC and DBA Keriyaki Asian Cuisine.
DBA Keriyaki Asian Cuisine is located at 7180 Nolensville Road, Suite 2D.
Martin’s Barbecue LLC is located at 7223 Nolensville Road, Suite C.
The Meeting will be live streamed to the public.
