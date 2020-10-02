The Town of Nolensville has issued a public notice for a 6:30 p.m. Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Oct. 5, to appoint members to the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. This meeting is open to the public.
Nolensville Town Hall is located at 7218 Nolensville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.